LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Brad Pitt has been famous for decades. We know about his various marriages and the way he looks walking the red carpet. But now People magazine is reporting the seasoned actor is also a courteous neighbor.

The actor Cassandra Peterson, better known as Elvira, offered the outlet a deeper glimpse into Pitt’s life.

Before he sold his gigantic mansion last month for more than $40 million, he’d lived on the 1.9-acre property on and off since the 90s, purchasing the home from Peterson for a mere $1.7 million.

Over the years, Peterson said Pitt worked to collect homes near his property as they’d go up for sale. When one of his neighbor’s wife died, Pitt reportedly set out to buy the home, and still let the left-behind husband in his 90s live there.

“He was very, very kind to the husband. His wife passed away and the husband, John, lived there,” Peterson told People. “I know that Brad allowed him to live there without paying anything until he died.”

However, Peterson said the neighbor “just kept living” and didn’t die until he was 105 years old. It was not clear when the man died.

Pitt, now 59, has spent a lot more time in recent years, when not making movies, at his vineyard in France.