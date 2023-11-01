HILLIARD, Ohio (WJW) – Humans get them and now pets can too!

Advanced orthodontics and other dental procedures including root canals, caps and implants have gone to the dogs and cats, but mostly dogs.

“They’re just like human braces and they don’t seem to bother the dog when we put them on,” said Dr. Thomas Klein, East Hilliard Veterinary Services.

In this report, an up-close look at doggie dentistry and why it’s about much more than a fetching smile.

Plus, how much canine braces cost and why certain popular breeds are more prone to dental issues and may need orthodontics more than others.

FOX 8’s Suzanne Stratford has more in the video above.