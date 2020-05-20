Boyfriend of missing Ohio teen pleads for her return: ‘Do anything you can’

GREENFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — The boyfriend of a missing Ohio teen is now speaking out, pleading for her safe return home.

Cody Mann talked to FOX 19 Tuesday evening about his girlfriend, Madison Bell. He said they’ve been together five years.

Madison, 18, has been missing since Sunday. The Highland County Sheriff’s Office said the Greenfield teenager told her mother she was going to a tanning salon but hasn’t been seen since.

The sheriff’s office said it’s believed Madison did not make it to the tanning salon. Her car was found at a church parking lot near the business.

Madison Bell has been missing since May 17. (Courtesy: From Highland County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)

Cody Mann, through tears, told FOX 19 Madison is “the most loving girl.” “I just want her to come home,” he said.

Cody told the TV station he was at Madison’s home on Sunday when she told her mom she was going tanning. FOX 19 reports Cody lives with the family.

“Please come home. Do anything you can. I miss you,” Cody told the TV station.

Bell is 5’6″ tall and weighs 120 to 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She also has gray contact lenses, a cross tattoo on her neck and a ghost tattoo on her side.

Anyone with information on Bell’s disappearance is asked to contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421.

