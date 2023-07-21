[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Friday, July 21, 2023.]

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — The boyfriend of a Bedford woman reported missing earlier this week has been arrested, police confirmed.

Bedford police Deputy Chief Rick Suts told FOX 8 News that officers on Friday morning located and arrested Michael Roarty-Nugent, who was deemed a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Breneisha Lightfoot.

Lightfoot’s family told police Tuesday they were unable to reach her, which they said was unusual because Lightfoot’s birthday was Wednesday.

Officers conducting a welfare check at her apartment found evidence that someone had been seriously injured there. Her phone was found in a yard in Cleveland and turned over to police.

Charges are pending against Roarty-Nugent, Suts said Friday. Lightfoot has not yet been located, he said.

“We currently have a lot of new information and evidence to process,” Suts wrote in an email. “Due to the amount of information we are trying to confirm, we will not be answering any questions or making any other statements at this time.”

Anyone with information on Lightfoot’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 440-232-3408.