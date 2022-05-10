YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office Tuesday said the 13-year-old boy who shot himself in the cafeteria of the Lowellville Local Schools K-12 building died more than a day after he was taken to the hospital.

A news release from the coroner’s office said investigators were notified about 7:25 p.m. Friday that the boy was deceased.

The boy shot himself at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the cafeteria, causing a lockdown of the school. Parents were called to get their children.

School is expected to resume in Lowellville Wednesday.

WKBN is not revealing the name of the student who died.