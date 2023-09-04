CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 6-year-old boy became trapped in his bed after a pick-up truck crashed into the side of an apartment building early Monday morning.

The crash took place at 4060 Park Fulton Oval at about 2:30 a.m.

Tenants in the three-story apartment building awoke to a loud bang.

A pickup truck had plowed into a ground-floor apartment, trapping the six-year-old in his bed.

The boy’s uncle said he took a call from his sister who was in hysterics.

“He was pinched under the truck when we got here still. So they were working on trying to get him out of there but he came out good, God bless,” said Edward Nunez.

Nunez said his nephew is a bit banged up but, appeared to be okay as an ambulance took him away.

“A couple scrapes and bruises, but he’s just more scared than anything. But he was communicating so he was doing pretty good. that’s a good thing,” said Nunez. “They put him on a stretcher and put a neck brace on him because he was actually trapped under the pickup truck.”

Police at the scene did not provide any information about the driver.

Tenants who live on the side of the building that was struck are not allowed back into their apartments until structural engineers can determine the extent of the damage.