(WJW) – “Boy Meets World” star Ben Savage announced Monday that he’s running for Congress.

Savage made the announcement on his Instagram page.

“I am a proud Californian, union member and longtime resident of District 30 who comes from a family of unwavering service to our country and community.



I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all.



I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues.



And it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests.



Please join our movement!”

He’s running in California’s 30th Congressional District for Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff’s seat. Schiff is running to succeed Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Savage, 42, played the lead role of Cory Matthews on the show from 1993-2000 and reprised the role in “Girl Meets World” from 2014-2017.

He’s also the younger brother of actor Fred Savage who starred in “The Wonder Years.” Read more about Savage’s run for congress here.