BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A boy was killed in a single-vehicle car crash in Summit County Sunday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers were called to the scene on I-77 near Ghent Road in Bath Township around 11 p.m. for reports of the crash that involved two juveniles.

Upon arrival, emergency responders saw one of the occupants had been thrown from the vehicle, a Honda, and was seriously injured. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General and was pronounced dead. The other occupant was reportedly only minorly injured.

Investigators said the driver of the Honda struck a guardrail on the left side of the highway and the vehicle flipped over multiple times before coming to a stop.

Troopers said they were not releasing the names of the pair as they are under 18. Their exact ages were also not reported.

An investigation is ongoing, troopers said.