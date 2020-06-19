Boy finds active artillery shell in Chagrin River

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW)– The Lake County Bomb Unit responded to a Willoughby Hills home after a boy found an active artillery shell in the Chagrin River on Thursday.

The 12-year-old was playing in the river near the Eagle Road bridge when he made the discovery. Willoughby Hills police said he carried the 20-pound, military-grade shell back to his house on Trailard Drive. That’s when his mother called the police department.

The bomb squad put the device in an explosive containment unit for safe disposal. No one was injured.

Police said they do not know how the shell ended up in the Chagrin River.

The police department also had this to say if you think you found a bomb, shell, mortar or other possible explosive:

Do not touch it.

Leave the item where it is. Even if it looks old and rusty, it may still contain explosives.

Contact your local law enforcement or fire department for assistance.

