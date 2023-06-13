[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Tuesday, June 13, 2023.]

CHERRY VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 2-year-old boy was injured by a gun when it accidentally fired, but is expected to recover, authorities said.

Ashtabula County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday to a home in the 5700 block of Creek Road on a report that the child had been shot, possibly in the stomach, according to a Tuesday news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies on arrival found the bullet had entered through the boy’s stomach and exited through the left side of his chest. The child was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center for treatment, then later to MetroHealth Medical Center. He is expected to recover.

“It is unknown at this time how the firearm discharged,” reads the release.

The father of the boy and the boy’s siblings, ages 9 and 4, were all in the garage when the gun went off, according to the release. The father said he was working in the garage when he “heard what sounded like a firecracker.” He turned to see the boy standing over the gun, which was still holstered, and noticed a hole in the boy’s jacket.

The father told deputies he normally keeps the gun in his truck, but that he had brought it into the garage the previous night and forgot to put it back.

The investigation is ongoing.