CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 16-year-old boy was the victim of a suspected homicide on Tuesday, according to a Cleveland police spokesperson.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Damarion Whitsett.

Police said Whitsett died from gunshot wounds.

Whitsett’s body was found just before 7 p.m. Tuesday behind the abandoned Audubon Middle School Tuesday along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near East 111th Street.

Cleveland police are also investigating another homicide reported just after 5 p.m. Tuesday along Norwood Road north of Superior Avenue.

The victim was a 34-year-old man.

Police said no arrests have been made in either deadly shooting.