[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Tuesday, July 4, 2023.]

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A 16-year-old boy is in police custody, accused of fatally shooting his 50-year-old father early Tuesday, July 4.

Canton police officers responded just after 5 a.m. to a home in the 1300 block of 7th Street Northwest, where they found 50-year-old Musa El Bey of Canton dead of several apparent gunshot wounds, according to a news release from police Chief John Gabbard.

Officers arrested the man’s son, a 16-year-old boy from Canton, at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Stark County Crime Stoppers or by signing up for Tip411 on the police department’s website.