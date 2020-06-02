Boxer Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd’s funeral

(AP) — Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd’s funeral and memorial services, and the family has accepted the offer.

Mayweather personally has been in touch with the family, according to Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions. He will handle costs for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd’s hometown of Houston, as well as other expenses.

Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he couldn’t breathe. His death sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the country, some of which became violent.

Tony L. Clark holds a photo of George Floyd outside a convenience store, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. (Credit: Jerry Holt/Star Tribune/AP)

TMZ originally reported Mayweather’s offer, and said he will also pay for services in Minnesota and North Carolina.

**See a timeline on what led to protests and acts of violence following the death of George Floyd**See photos and videos, below, of what has happened across the country in the days following his death:

This truck was one of several cars set on fire by rioters over the weekend in La Mesa, Calif. (Courtesy: SkyFox)





A building in Centennial Olympic Park burns during rioting and protests in Atlanta on May 29, 2020. – The death of George Floyd on May 25 while under police custody has sparked violent demonstrations across the US. (Photo by John Amis / AFP) (Photo by JOHN AMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 30: A firework explodes near a police line during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 31: One woman comforts another as she prays during a demonstration on May 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 31: A protester raises his fist during a demonstration on May 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Protesters face off with police during rioting and protests in Atlanta on May 29, 2020. – The death of George Floyd on May 25 while under police custody has sparked violent demonstrations across the US. (Photo by John Amis / AFP) (Photo by JOHN AMIS/AFP via Getty Images)



Demonstrators start a fire near the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Crowd on Market Street in Youngstown

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 31: Demonstrators participate in a protest against the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Protests continue to be held in cities throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 26: Protesters demonstrate against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct Police Precinct on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

“He’ll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, he is definitely paying for the funeral,” Ellerbe told ESPN.com on Monday.

Mayweather, who lives in Las Vegas, has not met the Floyd family.

Mayweather, who retired undefeated after 50 fights, winning five division titles, also paid for the funeral of an opponent. Mayweather won his first world championship when he stopped Genaro Hernandez for the WBC super featherweight title in 1998. Hernandez died 13 years later of cancer, and Mayweather handled funeral expenses.

Mayweather is considered one of the best boxers of his generation. Among the champion boxers he defeated before retiring in 2017, are Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Oscar de la Hoya and Miguel Cotto.

**Continuing coverage**