LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle crash on I-77 that sent drivers to the hospital and left a box truck carrying U.S. mail on its side.

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday on I-77 near exit 93 for State Route 212 and Bolivar after a 2009 Freightliner box truck went off the road and hit a traffic sign, light post and guardrail. It then flipped on its side, according to a release from OSHP.

Officers say debris from the objects hit scattered into the roadway. A Chevy Malibu hit the debris as it was falling. A 2007 Ford Fusion was able to stop in time before hitting the debris but was rear ended by a 2019 Honda Civic.

The box truck’s driver was taken to the hospital and also two occupants in the Ford. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Occupants of the Chevy and the Honda were not injured, officers say.

A U.S. postal inspector was contacted to check on the box truck’s mail, which stayed in the truck after it flipped.

Both north and southbound lanes were completely closed for an hour and half. They scene was cleared by 9:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.