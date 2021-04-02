Bowling Green State charges fraternity with conduct violations in alleged hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WJW)– Bowling Green State University charged a fraternity with conduct violations related to the alleged hazing death of a student.

Stone Foltz, 20, died on March 7 following an alcohol-related incident at an off-campus event of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

The university worked with David DeVillers, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, to investigate. They arrived at these violations of the code of student conduct: hazing, harm to others and organization alcohol. The fraternity was notified of the offenses in a letter.

“Hazing is absolutely intolerable. BGSU continues to work with local law enforcement, who are actively leading their own investigation into this serious situation. While these University charges don’t bring back student Stone Foltz, our goal is to hold those accountable who are responsible for this tragedy,” BGSU said in a news release on Friday.

The investigation into Foltz’s death is ongoing. Bowling Green said it’s scheduled to be completed by April 13.