BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – The Bowling Green Police Division is looking for two escaped inmates from the Northwest Community Corrections Center.

Police identified the inmates as 36-year-old Justin Firman and 24-year-old Dakota Embry. According to police, Firman was being held for abduction charges and Embry for drug charges.

Justin Firman, courtesy of Bowling Green Police Division Dakota Embry, courtesy of Bowling Green Police Division

In a Facebook post Thursday night, Bowling Green police said this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information should contact law enforcement.

This comes after several other recent inmate escapes across the state of Ohio, including locally in Akron.