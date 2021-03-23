BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – Bowling Green State University will hold in-person commencements this spring for both 2020 and 2021 graduates.

Held outdoors rain or shine at Doyt L. Perry Stadium, the six separate ceremonies will be held April 30 through May 2.

Graduates will be grouped by college/degree at each ceremony and may choose from the available ceremonies when filling out the RSVP form.

BGSU is working closely with the Wood County Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health to ensure all commencement activities adhere to health and safety guidelines. All graduates and guests will be required to wear face coverings and keep at least six feet from others not in their household.

There will be limited seating capacity of up to four guests per graduate. Guest tickets and commencement programs will be available electronically.

Graduates or guests not able to attend, can view the ceremonies livestreamed at BGSU.edu and on Facebook.