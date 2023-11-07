[Editor’s Note: The video above highlights some unusual animals spotted in Ohio.]

(WJW) – Last season, bow hunters in Ohio checked a record number of deer, and this season hunters are off to another strong start.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, in the first week of Ohio’s bowhunting season, hunters harvested 51,360 white-tailed deer. That’s about 400 more than the state’s first-week average over the past three years.

Ohio’s top 10 counties for archery harvest so far are:

Coshocton (1,964)

Tuscarawas (1,651)

Holmes (1,598), Ashtabula (1,536)

Trumbull (1,438)

Licking (1,369)

Knox (1,348)

Muskingum (1,239)

Guernsey (1,203)

Carroll (1,090)

The 2023-24 archery season runs through Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.



