Bottoms up! Aldi’s pineapple-flavored bottled mimosas are back on store shelves

Aldi is bringing back its popular pineapple-flavored bottle mimosas and fans of the bubbly beverage couldn’t be more excited.

According to Delish.com, a shopper took to Instagram to announce the recent discovery.

The 750-milliliter bottles sell for $8.99 and also come in the flavor orange, according to the news outlet. They have an eight percent ABV.

Unfortunately, the drink doesn’t seem to be available everywhere just yet. A couple of other users commented on the post saying they hadn’t seen it at their local Aldi yet.

