*Attached video: Does my lottery ticket purchase help Ohio schools?

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It might be your chance to win a large jackpot this weekend!

According to the Ohio Lottery website, Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to $476 million while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is at $219 million.

The Mega Millions has a cash option of $256 million, while the Powerball winner has a cash option of $119.7 million.

Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 9, 36, 41, 44, 59 and Powerball 4. The Powerplay was 2x.

Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers were 31, 35, 53, 54, 55 and 24. The Megaplier was 3x.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.