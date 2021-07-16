Both inmates who escaped Elyria correctional facility now in custody

Editor’s note: Video above shows previously aired coverage of this story

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The second of two inmates that escaped from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria in June is now in custody.

On Thursday, members of the U. S Marshal Fugitive Task Force, located and arrested Justin Hamilton without incident, according to a release from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

Hamilton is being charged with vandalism and escape.

On Wednesday, officers say Kevin McKitrick turned himself in at the Lorain County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said phone conversations with McKitrick had been taking place for two days, when he agreed to turn himself.

McKitrick was charged with vandalism and escape.

Hamilton is scheduled to appear in the Elyria Municipal Court on July 19.