GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WJW) – It was a big day for all 2023 graduates at Grove City College Saturday, but it was extra special for Grace Sabula, who made her long-awaited “return” to the commencement stage.

But last time, she was still in the womb.

According to the college, Melissa (Snowden) Sabulla was pregnant with Grace during her graduation ceremony 21 years ago. She powered through what she thought were false labor pains, walked across the stage and accepted her elementary education degree.

It turns out that Grace was born just hours later.

Grace told the college that Grove City College became an easy first choice for her.

“I think my first Grove City merch was a ‘Future Grover’ onesie that I wore as a baby. My parents came back to campus for homecoming and took us to the parade often, so I have some really fun memories of being on campus as a kid,” she said.

Now, fast forward to Saturday, Grace was back on the commencement stage, this time for her own graduation.

According to Grove City College, 435 bachelor’s and master’s degrees were awarded during the 143rd commencement.