AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — With the cost of weddings seemingly at an all-time high, some couples may be looking for an alternative for their big day.

Akron Municipal Court and the Akron-Summit County Public Library have paired up to offer weddings in sweet settings this spring. Two area judges are officiating ceremonies on three days at three local libraries. While the plan is to have the weddings outside in garden settings, they may be moved indoors depending on weather.

Check out the details below:

Goodyear Branch Library in Akron

Thursday, April 6, 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Richfield Branch Library in Richfield

Monday, April 24, 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Mogadore Branch Library in Mogadore

Wednesday, April 26, 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Mogadore Branch Library – Reading Garden (Photo courtesy Akron Municipal Court)

Richfield Branch Library – Building (Photo courtesy Akron Municipal Court)

Those who live in the area can secure the wedding locale from Akron Municipal Court in the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center for $25 cash, and those out of the jurisdiction will have to pay $40 cash. A marriage license has to be obtained first from Summit County Probate Court.

The court’s jurisdiction includes Akron, Fairlawn, Bath, Richfield, Springfield Township, Lakemore and the Summit County portion of Mogadore.

Couples are allowed to bring up to 10 guests to witness their nuptials.

Call the Akron court at 330-375-2592 to make sure there is still space available for whichever day you’d like to get married.