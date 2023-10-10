[Editor’s Note: In the video above you can watch ideas for Halloween “Boo Boards!”]

Akron Municipal Court is offering a unique opportunity to say “I do” in what they call some “boo-tiful” venues.

According to a press release, fall-themed and Halloween-themed weddings will be available at three locations this month: Luther’s Farm Market, House Three Thirty, and the Akron Civic Theatre.

Each location has donated its space. Ceremonies will be held on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here is the breakdown of what each location is offering and when:

Luther’s Farm Market | 5150 Alger Road in Richfield Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, from Noon to 1:30 p.m. This is an outdoor venue. The venue will be adorned with pumpkins, cornstalks, and other fall décor. Judge who will be officiating ceremonies: Judge Nicole Walker



House Three Thirty | 532 W. Market Street in Akron Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This is an indoor venue and the weddings will take place inside the cabaret. The weddings will be Halloween-themed and costumes are welcome. Judge who will be officiating ceremonies: Judge Annalisa S. Williams



Akron Civic Theatre | 182 S. Main in Akron Tuesday, Oct.31, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. This is an indoor venue and weddings will take place in the Grand Lobby. The weddings will be Halloween-themed and costumes are welcome. No professional photographers are permitted. Judge who will be officiating ceremonies: Judge Ron Cable



If a couple wants to take part, all they have to do is obtain a marriage license from Summit County Probate Court, prior to the ceremony, and pay a cash-only ceremony fee at the Akron Municipal Court Clerk’s Office.

The marriage license and fee can be processed in Room 837 of the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center, located at 217 S. High St. After paying the fee, couples should take their receipt to Room 901 in the Stubbs building to secure a time slot.

The fee is $35 for those in the court’s jurisdiction (Akron, Fairlawn, Bath, Richfield, Springfield Township, Lakemore, and the Summit County portion of Mogadore.) For those who live outside of the jurisdiction, the fee is $50.

According to the release, couples can invite friends or family to witness the ceremony, but organizers request no more than 10 guests.