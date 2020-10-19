Bones found in New London barn believed to be from schoolteacher who died in 1881

NEW LONDON, Ohio (WJW) – A piece of a more than century-old mystery has been solved in New London.

72 human bones were found inside the garage of a home on Main Street in New London in 2016.

The Porchlight Project worked with the New London police chief and had the bones sent to a lab in Virginia.

After the DNA was extracted, the bones have now been identified as belonging to Hallie Armstrong.

The 18-year-old schoolteacher died in 1881.

Her cause of death was listed as unknown, according to a press release, and she was reportedly buried at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington.

“I’m happy to say we’ve helped the New London Police rule out a potential homicide in their town,” says Porchlight Project Founder, James Renner. “And in the process of solving one mystery, we’ve uncovered a much older one – who was Hallie Armstrong, really, and how did her remains end up in a barn in New London, a hundred years after her death? Hopefully, one day, we can provide an answer.”

“We have closed a cold case and ruled out a homicide. As one door is closed, another opens in the continuing mystery of how her remains ended up here in New London,” New London police chief, Mike Marko, said.