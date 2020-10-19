Bones found in New London barn believed to be from schoolteacher who died in 1881

News

by: FOX 8 Web Central

Posted: / Updated:

Bones found in New London in 2016

NEW LONDON, Ohio (WJW) – A piece of a more than century-old mystery has been solved in New London.

72 human bones were found inside the garage of a home on Main Street in New London in 2016.

The Porchlight Project worked with the New London police chief and had the bones sent to a lab in Virginia.

After the DNA was extracted, the bones have now been identified as belonging to Hallie Armstrong.

The 18-year-old schoolteacher died in 1881.

Her cause of death was listed as unknown, according to a press release, and she was reportedly buried at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington.

“I’m happy to say we’ve helped the New London Police rule out a potential homicide in their town,” says Porchlight Project Founder, James Renner. “And in the process of solving one mystery, we’ve uncovered a much older one – who was Hallie Armstrong, really, and how did her remains end up in a barn in New London, a hundred years after her death? Hopefully, one day, we can provide an answer.”

“We have closed a cold case and ruled out a homicide. As one door is closed, another opens in the continuing mystery of how her remains ended up here in New London,” New London police chief, Mike Marko, said.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral