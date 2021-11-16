‘Bones’ actor Heath Freeman dead at 41

Actor Heath Freeman of “Skateland” at the Gibson Guitar Lounge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Monday Jan. 25, 2010. (Katy Winn/AP Images for Gibson Guitar)

(WJW) — A 41-year-old actor known for his roles on “Bones” and “Spartacus: Blood and Sand – Motion Comic” has reportedly died.

FOX News confirmed the death of Heath Freeman through a representative for the family.

“We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman,” the FOX-obtained statement said. “A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life.”

The reason for the actor’s death has not been officially released.

But, according to People, Friend and fellow actor Shanna Moakler wrote in her Instagram comments that Freeman “passed in his sleep yesterday in his home in Austin.”

“Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend,” Moakler said in an Instagram post. “You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had…. and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed.”

Freeman played killer Howard Epps on “Bones” and also appeared on “Without a Trace,” “Raising the Bar,” “NCIS” and “ER.” He is set to appear in the upcoming film “Devil’s Fruit,” which is still in post production.