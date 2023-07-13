CLEVELAND (WJW) – A street in Cleveland will soon have a new name.

Cleveland City Council gave the okay for the creation of “Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Way.”

The legislation will designate East 99th Street, from Saint Clair to Colonial Avenue, with the honorary name.

In 1991, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony formed in Cleveland. Their second album “E. 1999 Eternal” and the song “E. 1999” are odes to East 99th Street where some of the members grew up.

A formal dedication is expected to take place in August with all five original members returning to the city to take part.