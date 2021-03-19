Bonded dogs from Kentucky searching for new home together

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — Two bonded dogs who traveled to the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter all the way from Kentucky are looking for a new home together.

Penny and Peanut arrived at CCAS back in February. as part of a group of 19 dogs from various shelters in Kentucky that have been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic.

Most of the dogs have been adopted out already.

(Left: Peanut. Right: Penny. Far right: the dynamic duo)

Penny and Peanut are lifelong buds. They’re bonded, which means they have a strong attachment to each other and need to be adopted into the same home together.

The shelter says they lean on each other for support and have a very close bond.

The pups are around three years old and are Chihuahua mixes.

For more information, click here.