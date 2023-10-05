CLEVELAND (WJW) — A suspect police arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old Cleveland boy had his bond set in Cleveland Municipal Court Thursday.

28-year-old Devonte Parker’s public defender appeared for the hearing while Parker refused to appear in court and remained in his jail cell.

Court records show the judge set Parker’s bond at $5 million in connection with the shooting death of a child.

Parker was charged with aggravated murder in connection with the death of Luis Diaz. The little boy was riding in his mother’s car on West 66th Street near Denison Avenue when shots were fired into the car on the afternoon of Sept. 28.

Devonte Parker (U.S. Marshals)

Cleveland police also arrested two other suspects in connection with the case.