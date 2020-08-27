Bond set for two men charged with abduction and assault of realtor in North Ridgeville

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Two men charged in the attempted abduction and assault of a realtor in North Ridgeville were arraigned Thursday in Elyria Municipal Court.

David Helton, 45, of Vermilion and Michael Evans, 37, of Henrietta Township were arrested this week.

Michael Evans (Left), David Helton (right)

North Ridgeville investigators linked them to the crime.

Saturday, they say a realtor was showing a home on Homecrest Drive when Helton and Evans drove up and attempted to pull her in their vehicle.

The victim was bruised and scratched during the incident but was able to get away and call police.

Thursday, the judge set Evans bond at $200,000 for the abduction charge and $10,000 for the assault charge.

Photo courtesy North Ridgeville police

Helton’s bond was set at $150,000 on the abduction charge and $5,000 on the assault charge.

Photo courtesy North Ridgeville police

They’ll each have to pay 10% of the bond amount to be released from jail as they await their next court appearance.