CLEVELAND (WJW) — The bond has been set for a teen accused of carjacking an Ohio State University coach, who was recruiting at a Cleveland school at the time.

The bond for Jabrian Howard, 18, was set at $100,000 with conditions including no contact with the victim, a court-supervised release and GPS standard monitoring in court on Friday.

A 61-year-old man and his son were taking money from the ATM near St. Clair Avenue and East 152nd Street in Cleveland on Nov. 1, investigators say.

Prosecutors say Howard and a 15-year-old allegedly came up behind them, fired shots and hit the victim with a gun, demanding his money and keys.

The victim reportedly fought back, shooting Howard in the stomach and the 15-year-old in the arm. Investigators said the suspects returned fire before driving off in a stolen Toyota Corolla.

On Dec. 11, around 2 p.m., an OSU coach was parked outside Ginn Academy in Cleveland when the three suspects reportedly robbed him at gunpoint, saying, “Give me your keys, give me your wallet, give me your phone.”

According to investigators, the suspects stole the coach’s Dodge Durango, a rental, and left the scene.

Howard and two minors, ages 15 and 17, are accused of threatening to steal two other victims’ cars in Cleveland later that afternoon.

Cleveland officers noticed the stolen Durango on Lakeview Road around 4 p.m. that day, leading to a high-speed police chase.

According to investigators, five people got out of the vehicle on Whitmore Avenue and ran on foot, but police say four of them were quickly caught and taken into custody. The fifth was identified later.

Howard was charged with aggravated robbery, attempted kidnapping, felonious assault, failure to comply, receiving stolen property and several gun charges.

The two juveniles face charges in juvenile court.

Two other teens, 19-year-old Anyrie Wallace and 18-year-old Aringwa Harris, are charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

According to court documents, Howard’s first pretrial is set for Jan. 3, 2024, at 9 a.m.