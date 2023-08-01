[Editor’s Note: The video above is an I-Team report on an officer that is being investigated after the Cleveland mass shooting.]

(WJW) – The second person arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District has pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Kevin Del Valle-Salaman was arraigned on August 1 on charges that include attempted murder, felonious assault, and having weapons under disability.

Cleveland police say the 24-year-old was with the shooting suspect, Jaylon Jennings when Jennings fired into a crowd on West 6th Street on July 9.

Investigators say he was at a club in the Warehouse District with Jennings, waited in the car while Jennings fired on the crowd, and then drove off with him.

“You’ve actually caused a lot of people a lot of distress, you caused public fear, and you’ve cost the business in downtown Cleveland a lot of money,” said a judge in a previous court hearing.

Jennings was arraigned last week in the case. He is behind bars on a $9 million bond.

Jennings was arrested July 1, after a $50,000 reward was offered for information that would identify him, and Del Valle-Salaman was arrested July 15.

Jaylon Jennings (left) and Kevin Del Valle-Salaman

A Cuyahoga County grand jury handed up an indictment charging the alleged shooter, Jennings, with:

9 counts of attempted murder

18 counts of felonious assault

2 counts of having a weapon while under disability

1 count each of grand theft and receiving stolen property

Del Valle-Salaman is charged with:

9 counts of attempted murder

18 counts of felonious assault

1 count of obstructing justice

Del Valle-Salaman’s arraignment was originally set to be held on July 22 but was postponed until August. He is now due back in court on August 7 at 9 a.m. for a pretrial.