CLEVELAND (WJW) – A woman charged with stabbing the father of her child and setting off a statewide Amber Alert had an update to her court case Monday.

Ariel Monae Walters, 29, of Lakewood is charged with attempted aggravated murder.

Walters is accused of stabbing the father of her child in a Lakewood park on Christmas Eve and taking the girl.

1-year-old Choice Walters was the subject of an Amber Alert that lasted several days.

Walters surrendered on December 29.

Walters’ bond was set at $250,000 in Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court Monday.

The case will be presented to a grand jury.