Bond set at $2 million for suspect in Bob Evans shooting

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect in a shooting at Bob Evans appeared in court Tuesday and his bond was set at $2 million.

Richard James Nelson, 54, appeared in the Canton Municipal Court after being charged in the murder of Rebecca Jean Rogers who police say was shot multiple times in the hallway near back of the restaurant in a domestic-related confrontation on April 16.

Nelson then ran out of the back door of the restaurant and was on the run for hours.

Newly released bodycam video, that you see above, shows the suspect being arrested in East Canton Friday evening by Canton police, Canton police K-9, US Marshals and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office. In the video, you see the K-9 go after Nelson and that is when the suspect is taken into custody.