Bond set at $1M for Ohio woman accused of killing 4-year old

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Bond has been set at $1 million for an Ohio woman charged with killing a 4-year old boy.

Michelle Hilyard, 48, was arrested last week in connection with the death of Bryson Brown in Columbus.

According to a police media release, the boy was found unresponsive in the home on May 26 at 5:08 a.m. Medics transported him to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he died an hour later.

The complaint filed in Franklin County Municipal Court alleges that a witness saw Hilyard strike the child with a board, knocking him down the stairs. The complaint alleges that the child died from blunt force trauma.

Hilyard is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Friday at 9 a.m.