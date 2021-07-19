Bond set at $1 million for man charged in high-speed chase that injured officer, woman

Editor’s note: Video shows previously aired coverage of this story

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Police say the bond is set for the man charged in the high-speed chase that injured a Madison Township officer who was attempting to put down tire spikes.

42-year-old Dennis Earl Dranse, is charged with one count of felonious assault and will be sent to a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury for additional charges.

Dennis Earl Dranse (Courtesy of Parma Police Department)

He’s being held on a $1 million cash bond.

The woman, also injured during the pursuit, was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Officers were initiating a traffic stop when the pursuit began in Parma on Friday just before midnight, according to police.

Parma Police officers say they were shot at multiple times by suspects in the vehicle, when they called in help from Madison Township Police Department around midnight along I-90.

Officers did not return any gunfire, according to police.

Police say one of the Madison Township officers was injured while putting down the tire spikes on I-90, near the Route 528 exit, when the vehicle struck the strip.

When the vehicle slowed to a stop, both occupants bailed out through the front passenger side door and ran into a densely wooded area just south of the highway, according to officers.

Officers and troopers on scene conducted a search together of the wooded area along with a K-9 from Bratenahl, and they located both suspects.

Photos, seen above, show the suspect’s vehicle with one bullet hole fired from the suspect.

Dashcam and body cam is not yet available.

