Bond at $100,000 for Cleveland pastor facing prostitution charges

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A Cleveland pastor appeared in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Thursday on charges related to a human trafficking case.

Rev. Dr. Randolph Brown, 64, pleaded not guilty to two counts of compelling prostitution. His bond was set at $100,000, according to court documents.

Brown, the pastor at Inner-City Missionary Baptist Church on East 55th Street in Cleveland, is accused of paying for sex with two teen girls. The victims were recruited by 21-year-old Joyce Richmond after running away from home, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Richmond is charged with two counts of trafficking in persons and three counts of compelling prostitution. She also pleaded not guilty and received a $100,000 bond.