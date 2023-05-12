CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Institute of Music was locked down Friday morning following a bomb threat, according to Case Western Reserve University.

The university just after 12:30 p.m. reported there was no credible threat, following an investigation of all institute buildings. Normal activities were expected to resume.

The institute was evacuated just before noon, the university posted to Twitter. People were asked to avoid the area.

University buildings on the campus’ north side were still able to be accessed by using cards provided to students.

Emergencies were to be called in to 216-368-3333.