ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – “Evacuate now if you are on campus.”

That message from Lorain County Community College just after noon on Friday due to a bomb threat.

The school said all campuses are closed effective immediately.

Tracy Green, Vice President of LCCC, tells FOX 8 the threat came in via the school’s online live chat that they use to engage students and answer questions.

Green says it is the same threat that was received yesterday.

Due to the nature of the threat, they immediately evacuated and closed campus, she says.

Elyria police are sweeping the campus.

The school reopened Friday morning after a bomb threat canceled classes Thursday.

The college was evacuated when the school sent out a message about the threat around 3 p.m. yesterday.

Elyria police, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, campus security and members from the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Canine team searched building by building yesterday and cleared the scene a few hours later.

Elyria police did not announce any arrests.