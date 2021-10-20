Bomb threat closes Avon High

AVON, Ohio (WJW) – Avon High School is the latest in Northeast Ohio to keep students home due to a threat to the campus.

Avon police tell FOX 8 a bomb threat was emailed to the high school Wednesday morning.

Police have the person who sent the email in custody for questioning.

The school was closed out of precaution.

Officers are on scene with bomb dogs.

Police say they have no evidence that there is a real threat to the school, but they are on the scene investigating.

Several Northeast Ohio school districts have been impacted by recent threats.