WESTLAKE, Ohio – Wednesday night, police and bomb-sniffing K9 units were called to a popular restaurant and arcade in Westlake.

Around 8:30 p.m., a man called in a bomb threat to Dave and Busters on First Street. According to a police report, the caller allegedly said, “There are bombs in the game room. Are you going to be responsible for all those people in the game room?”

The business was evacuated. The building was checked and nothing unusual was found.