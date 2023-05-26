[In the player above, watch related coverage of Pride in the CLE 2022.]

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A suspect sent bomb threats involving four Target stores to local TV news stations, according to a news release from township police.

Callers from those TV stations reported the tips to police just after 12:30 p.m. Friday. The threats were for four locations, including the Jackson Township location along Dressler Road Northwest, according to the release.

“The tip stated that Target turned their back on the LGBTQ community and they placed bombs in all four stores,” the release reads.

Jackson Township police and fire department and the K-9 units from Canton Police Department and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office cleared the building.

The store has since reopened.

Target removed certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride Month, after an intense backlash from some customers including violent confrontations with its workers, the Associated Press reported.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. ”Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.”

The Pride merchandise has been on sale since early May. Pride Month is held in June.