Bomb threat at Highland High School in Medina County sends students home early

MEDINA (WJW) Students at Highland High School in Medina County were released early Tuesday after a bomb threat.

According to the school’s Facebook page a bomb threat was called into the high school around 9 a.m.

A Medina County Sheriff Deputy was on duty at the school and spoke with the person who made the threat.

The building was put on a soft lockdown, while law enforcement checked out the area.

Authorities believe the caller is the same person who has been placing swatting calls throughout the county and that this is not a credible threat.

However, to conduct a complete and thorough search of the high school, law enforcement directed the district to dismiss the high school students.

At this time, all other Highland buildings remain open.

