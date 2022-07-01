PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — As the United States of America kicks off Independence Day weekend, citizens are planning to celebrate our nation’s birthday with a bang – some at professional displays in their community and some in their backyard.

After the state signed new legislation making backyard fireworks legal starting July 1, some cities are still opting out.

The City of Parma Fire and Police Departments on Friday want to address the public’s concerns regarding the recently enacted fireworks law.

At a press conference at 10:30 a.m., the S.E.B. Bomb Disposal team and members of Parma police will provide valuable information on explosives as well as give a visual representation of the dangers of commercial grade fireworks in the hands of non-professionals.

This event, held at the Tri-C Fire Training Academy at 11000 West Pleasant Valley Road, will have several live displays that will depict the dangers involved with consumer grade and commercially available fireworks.

FOX 8 will live stream the event in the video player above.

Check out our fireworks guide on where to see 4th of July displays in Northeast Ohio.