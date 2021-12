CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police Bomb Squad and the Department of Homeland Security are checking a suspicious vehicle outside the Anthony J. Celebrezze Federal Building in downtown Cleveland.

The building is located on East 9th Street. East 6th Street is closed from Lakeside Avenue to St. Clair Avenue. The police department did not release any further information.

A worker told FOX 8 the federal building was evacuated.