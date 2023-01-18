** Watch prior coverage in the player above.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Residents living along Drake Road in Strongsville are expected to remain under a boil alert through Wednesday night and into Thursday, due to possible water supply contamination.

City officials in a Wednesday evening post on Facebook said they expect another water update on Thursday morning, “after tests are completed.”

Cleveland Water Department on Tuesday issued a boil alert for residents south of Drake Road in Strongsville, Brunswick and part of North Royalton due to a water main break on Drake Road near Saratoga Trail.

The water could contain “disease-causing organisms,” according to Cleveland Water. Here are the affected areas.

Residents living in the affected areas are advised to use bottled water, or boil tap water for at least three minutes before drinking it or using it to cook or brush teeth.

“Cleveland Water has no evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday. “The possibility, however, does exist that the water system is contaminated and is issuing this advisory as a precaution.”

The closure caused Brunswick City Schools and St. Ambrose Catholic School to close Wednesday.