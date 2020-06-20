Boil alert: Leak could leave Wellington residents without water for several days, mayor says

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — A boil alert is in effect for the city of Wellington until further notice.

Mayor Hans Schneider says residents could be without water for two to three days.

The boil alert comes after village officials found a leak in the water line.

Authorities say residents should turn off their hot water heaters to save the heating elements if their tank is empty.

Wellington city officials have secured bottled water to distribute to residents during this outage. Water can be picked up behind the Town Hall.

Schneider says that after the initial stockpile of bottled water has been handed out, they will work to secure more to distribute.

Meanwhile, village employees are working to fix the issue and restore service.

