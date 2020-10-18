Boil advisory remains in effect for several suburbs on the east side

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A boil advisory remains in effect for several cities after a water main broke in Richmond Heights on Saturday night.

According to the Cleveland Water Department, disease-causing organisms may have entered the water system as a result.

Residents in the following cities are included in the advisory:

Highland Heights

Richmond Heights

Lyndhurst

South Euclid

Mayfield

Mayfield Heights

Gates Mills

Courtesy of Cleveland Water Department

Officials anticipate that the boil advisory will continue through Monday morning.

Residents should not drink any water without flushing and boiling it first. Water should be boiled for at least one minute, then let cool before using. Boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.

Waterborne illness may cause nausea and stomach discomfort. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you should contact your doctor.

“Cleveland Water has no evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. The possibility, however, does exist that the water system is contaminated and is issuing this advisory as a precaution,” officials said in a press release.

For more information, residents can call the Division of Water at 216-664-3060 or visit www.ClevelandWater.com.

