Boil advisory remains in effect for several east side communities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A boil advisory remains in effect for multiple communities on Cleveland’s east side following a water main break.

A 54-inch transmission main on Highland Road near Catlin Drive in Richmond Heights broke Tuesday morning, causing outages across the area.

The line was finally isolated after several hours.

A boil advisory was put into effect at that time.

Customers affected by the boil advisory should bring water to a boil for 3 minutes before consuming. This includes:

🦷 brushing teeth

🐶 water for pets

🍼 making formula

🍳 cooking & food prep

🍽️ washing dishes

🧊 making ice



Water can be used for laundry, bathing or showering. — Cleveland Water (@ClevelandWater) November 30, 2021

Cleveland Water will test the water today to see if it’s safe to use before the advisory is dropped.

The boil order is for the following:

Highland Heights

Richmond Heights

South Euclid

Lyndhurst

Euclid

Mayfield

Gates Mills

Highland Road is closed from Catlin Drive to Trebisky Road.

Cleveland Water says the transmission main, which distributes water to smaller mains and treatment plants, was installed in 1957.

It has a history of breaks, according to Cleveland Water.

Designs for a capital improvement project to renew the main are underway.

Bids for the project are expected in early 2022.