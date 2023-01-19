BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Water has lifted the boil advisory for residents south of Drake Road in parts of Brunswick, North Royalton, and Strongsville after a water main break on Tuesday.

At 6 a.m. on Thursday, Cleveland Water received results from water samples taken from 40 locations in the advisory area. The results showed NO pathogens were present in any sample, according to their site.

Classes in Brunswick schools were canceled on Wednesday as a precaution, but schools are back in session Thursday.

Cleveland Water says the water is safe to drink and use as normal.

However, some customers for the next few days might see cloudy water, caused by extra air in the distribution system and plumbing. Running all cold water faucets at the same time for five minutes may help clear the cloudiness, Cleveland Water says.

The Ohio EPA requires that a precautionary boil advisory was issued after the break on a 12” main on Drake Road and a power outage to a nearby pump station, which caused depressurization in the affected area Tuesday evening.

Water pressure was restored by 8 p.m. Tuesday and the main was back in service by 10 p.m. Tuesday.

If customers have questions or experience brown or orange discolored water that doesn’t clear up after flushing household plumbing for 5 minutes, please call the Cleveland Water Quality Line at 216-664-2639.

If customers have a water emergency after hours, please call our 24-hour line at 216-664-3060.